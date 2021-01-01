Trademark Fine Art 'Rory' Canvas Art by DawgArt

Artist: DawgArtSubject: AnimalsStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a vibrant and colorful pop art piece of a golden retriever. Prominent Colors: Blue, Orange, Yellow, Tan, Pink Alicia VanNoy Call has been working on DawgArt since 2003. ?Back then she was a self-taught artist living in Gilbert, Arizona. ?Since then, she has gained a decade of painting experience and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Utah Valley University, where she graduated with honors. ? Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.