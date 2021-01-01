Rorey 3-Drawer Mobile Vertical File Cabinet

Features:【Sturdy & Durable】: modern file cabinet is made of high-strength cold-rolled steel frame, solid and strong. Coated with healthy and eco-friendly powder to make it resistant to corrosion and rust, and can be used for several years with confidence. Total load capacity up to 330 lbs.【Lockable Metal File Cabinet】: Interlock system with 2 keys secures all 3 drawers, ensure the safety of your files and valuables. Tips: 2 keys should be kept separately in case of losing.【Stylish File organizer】: 3-Drawer rolling filing cabinet - 2 standard drawers for laptops, iPads, magazines and other office supplies; Bottom drawer with adjustable hanging rods for hanging file folders, suitable for Legal, A4, Letter size files. A removable stationery tray is provided for free to keep small items in order.【Anti-tilt Design】: This vertical file cabinet has been fully assembled. Equipped with 5 casters (2 locking and 2 non-locking, 1 anti-dumping) so that the mobile?file cabinet can be flexibly moved to any place without falling over. The anti-tilt device allows only one drawer can be opened at the same time to prevent the cabinet from tilting forward.【100% Satisfaction Guaranteed】: If you have any quality problems, please contact us any time for after-sales service. provides a tailored customer service before and after your purchase, and we will always respond in less than 24 hours. Don't wait any longer and enjoy it now!Product Type: Vertical filing cabinetColor (Color: Blue): BlueColor (Color: Pink): PinkPrimary Material: SteelPrimary Material Details: Manufactured Wood Type: Metal Finish Application: RustDrawers Included: YesNumber of File Drawers: Total Number Of Drawers: 3File Size Accommodated: LetterSoft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: YesFully Extendable Drawers: YesMaximum Weight Capacity per Drawer: Maximum File Capacity per Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Metal SlideDovetail Drawer Joints: NoMultiple Drawer Sizes?: YesSafety Stop: YesRemovable Drawers: NoDrawer Glide Material: MetalShelving Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Adjustable Shelves: Removable Shelves: Wheels Included: YesRemovable Wheels: Locking Wheels: YesLocking: YesNumber of Locking Drawers: 3Locking Mechanism: KeyFire Resistant: NoFire Resistance Duration: Fire Resistance Temperature: Cushion Top: NoHanging File Bars Included: YesHanging File Compatible: YesSuitable for Non-Hanging File Storage: YesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Primary Product Style: ModernMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Wood Species: Spefications:TAA Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoUL Listed: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CSA Certified: NoLacey Act Compliant: SCS Certified: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoBIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Qualit