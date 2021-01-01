Nostalgic Warehouse Rope Single Dummy Door Knob with Emerald Waldorf Knob - Antique Brass - 722581

Nostalgic Warehouse ROPWAE_SD_NK Rope Solid Brass Rose Single Dummy Door Knob with Emerald Waldorf Knob Single Dummy Function: Single dummy function door hardware utilize this single dummy handle to create a uniform look throughout your home in the areas that do not require mechanical systems. Dummy door hardware is surface mounted with no locking mechanism and are used primarily for the inactive door in a double door installation serving as a pull.Features:Durable, high quality solid brass rosette with crystal knobReversible handing for left or right hand doorsDesigned for doors between 1-3/8" and 1-3/4" thicknessEasy to install on modern pre-drilled doorsCovered under a 5 year limited warrantyDoes not meet criteria for ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) certificationHand assembled in the United StatesProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: Nostalgic Warehouse backsets and rosettes are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware.Genuine Crystal Knob: Crystal knobs are constructed of at least 24% lead crystal. Crystal is both stronger and more reflective than glass; displaying a bright sparkle and rainbow prism effect.Specifications:Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: Reversible Left or RightHandle Height: 2-1/4"Handle Width: 2-1/4"Handle Projection: 2-1/2"Trim Height: 2-1/2"Trim Width: 2-1/2"Material: Brass, Crystal Antique Brass