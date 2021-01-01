Nostalgic Warehouse Rope Dummy Door Knobset with Pink Waldorf Knob - Satin Nickel - 723580

Nostalgic Warehouse ROPWAP_DD_NK Rope Solid Brass Rose Dummy Door Knob Set with Pink Waldorf Knob Dummy Set Function: Dummy sets have no latch or locking mechanism. Typically dummy sets are used as merely a pull on the inactive side of a double door. This is a dummy "set" so it comes with both the interior and exterior handles. Pair this with passage or keyed door hardware for a complete double door solution.Features:Durable, high quality solid brass rosette with crystal knobReversible handing for left or right hand doorsDesigned for doors between 1-3/8" and 1-3/4" thicknessEasy to install on modern pre-drilled doorsCovered under a 5 year limited warrantyDoes not meet criteria for ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) certificationHand assembled in the United StatesProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: Nostalgic Warehouse backsets and rosettes are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware.Genuine Crystal Knob: Crystal knobs are constructed of at least 24% lead crystal. Crystal is both stronger and more reflective than glass; displaying a bright sparkle and rainbow prism effect.Specifications:Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: Reversible Left or RightHandle Height: 2-1/4"Handle Width: 2-1/4"Handle Projection: 2-1/2"Trim Height: 2-1/2"Trim Width: 2-1/2"Material: Brass, Crystal Satin Nickel