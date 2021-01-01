From native american love
Native American Love Roots for Proud Native American from Sioux Tribe Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Sioux Roots Appreciation Design with a Distressed Look for Those with Indian Roots to Celebrate the Sioux Nation Heritage and History and to Wear at Events Such as Indigenous Peoples' Day, Native American Day, and American Indian Heritage Day 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only