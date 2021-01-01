Rooney Accent Chair Teal - CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan

The CosmoLiving Rooney Accent Chair brings vintage Hollywood glam to your space. Fierce from every angle, this tub chair features a chic channel-tufted round barrel seat back. The Rooney comes upholstered in a fierce teal velvet fabric, making a killer contrast with the ~golden~ finish of the durable metalwork frame. With its arching curves and sassy pop of color, the Rooney is a top notch accent chair to get excited about. The comfort of the chair will be your go to chair after a hard day of work. Pattern: Solid.