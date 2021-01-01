From spode
Blue Room Sunflower Cheese Plate & Knife
Originating from Spode's design archive, Blue Room Sunflower features an intricate design of sunflowers and convolvulus in an allover print that makes a statement in any home. In a deep classic blue and white colorway, the pattern was originally launched in 1812. Today Sunflower captures the same authentic Spode blue that was born from the original process of under-glaze printing from hand engraved copper plates. This stunning Blue Room Sunflower Cheese plate and Knife feature the iconic blue.