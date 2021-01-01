Rchen++ Room Cleaning Set Bathroom Accessories(Set Of 4)

Rchen++ : Practicality and Functionality are also a kind of Elegant Art.1. It is a new product with absolutely no damage.2. 180 degree rotating besom : Make your cleaning easier, widen the 26cm broom head, greatly increasing the cleaning area and saving your cleaning time.3. Convenient scraper: Pull long hair through the teeth of the pot to comb out small human or tiny pet hair. The included large-capacity pan can be freely suspended or locked in the open position for easy emptying. 4. Magic besom and ground brush: Magic besom can help you remove water stains on the ground, making you walk safer. The floor brush can help you brush off the stains on the floor and the wall, making your home more clean and refreshing.5. Space saving: clip-on and snap-on hand-held bromine steel rods and plastic discs for more compact storage. Friends will also be delighted with this beautiful gift and smart home cleaning tool.6. Multiple uses: Can be used indoors, offices, lobby, warehouse, hard cedar or RV hand brushes. It keeps your home free of rubbish and your room is clean and tidy.7. Combined with the human handle design: the pole is made of stainless steel and is very strong.