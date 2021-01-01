From hubbardton forge
Rook Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (304935-1012)
The Rook Outdoor Wall Light provides lighting that creates dramatic spaces under the stars. Direct wire. Made of rust-free, durable aluminum and glass that is suitable for wet locations. Available in choice of finish and opal, stone, or pearl glass. Shown in dark smoke finish with stone glass. Defined by the craftsmanship of Hubbardton Forge designers. All Hubbardton Forge products include a lifetime warranty. See details. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Black. Finish: Coastal Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting