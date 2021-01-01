Rook Orange Cube Bin with Divider

Shelf expression. Created in collaboration with the design authorities at Domino, our Rook divided cube bin makes tidying up as fun as possible. The zesty orange bin brings a fresh splash of color to kids' rooms, whether on its own filled with this week's library books or popped into the Rook bookcase sold separately. From playrooms to living rooms, the modular and multifunctional Rook collection adapts to any space with its streamlined design and mix-and-match storage cubes.We're a bit obsessed with Domino's effortlessly cool POV. That's why we teamed up to translate their signature style into kid-sized designs that parents also love to live with. Artful inspo, colorful self-expression and West Coast vibes: everything is made to let little ones transform spaces into something all their own. Engineered wood Bright orange painted finish Compatible with Rook bookcase sold separately Dust with soft, dry cloth Made in Indonesia