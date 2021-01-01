Roof Prism Binoculars for Adults HD Professional Binoculars for Bird Watching Travel Stargazing Hunting Concerts SportsBAK4 Prism FMC Lenswith.

Best Quality Guranteed. PROFESSIONAL ROOF PRISM BINOCULARSProfessional Binoculars, designed with 20X power magnification, 50mm large objective lens and 367ft/1000yds large field of view, can help you see a clear face from more than 650 feet away. PREMIUN BAK4 PRISM & MULTILAYER COATED OPTICSEquipped with FMC(fully multi-coated) green film objective lens, eyepiece-optical is made of blue FMC coating, reflect the light to ensures the image you view as bright and sharp as possible, deliver the brightness and color fidelity you need. Also has 20X magnification, the ideal magnification to capture the most clear, bright and steady images CLEAR WEAK LIGHT VISIONEnhanced fully multi-coated lenses and BaK4 Prism ultra Phase color correction. Forever bright and clear even at night time, can deliver clear vision in weak light condition, but not in not completely darkness. Perfect for Hunting or Concerts at night. Waterproo