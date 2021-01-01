Only the finest 22-gauge pure copper and highest quality brass go into every Good Directions finial. Designed by American artisans, each piece is handcrafted to ensure even the smallest detail meets our standards of quality. That’s why we’re able to offer you our lifetime warranty and why, for more than 35 years, Good Directions finials have been the choice of discerning homeowners everywhere Good Directions Copper Copper Roof-Mount Finial Weathervane | 755T