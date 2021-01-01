From corrigan studio
Ronkonkoma Coffee Table
Bring the beauty of nature into your living room with this coffee table. With lift top and open compartments, it combines the modern style with functionality. The lift top offers a simple working station while the open compartments allow you to keep things organized. To stay on top of the trends, it also includes a removable tray with smoky tempered glass; giving you extra space to place beverages or display adornment. Smartly design, it will transform your room from ordinary to sophisticated.