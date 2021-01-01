The Rondec-Step is a finishing and edging profile for ceramic tile and stone installations on countertops and stairs. The top of the profile features a symmetrically rounded edge that matches the Rondec profile. The vertical leg of the profile hides the exposed edge of the sub-assembly. Features an integrated joint spacer that establishes a defined joint cavity between the tile and the profile. Designed to fit countertop overhangs measuring 2-1/4-in. Made in brushed-chrome, anodized aluminum. Profile length is 8-ft and accommodates tiles that are 5/16-in thick. Schluter Systems Rondec-Step 0.313-in W x 98.5-in L Brushed Chrome Aluminum Step Tile Edge Trim | RS80ACGB57