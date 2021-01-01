From schluter systems
Schluter Systems Rondec 0.375-in W x 98.5-in L Classic Grey Aluminum Bullnose Tile Edge Trim in Gray | RO100PG
Advertisement
Rondec is a finishing and edge-protection profile for tiled edges and outside corners, and is distinguished by its rounded reveal surface. Prevents tile edges from chipping. Ideal for color coordination for tile and grout. Create beautiful accents and decorative designs. Features an integrated joint spacer that creates a defined joint cavity between the tile and profile. Combine with the Designline border profile for further design options. Color-coated aluminum. Profile length is 8-ft and accommodates tiles that are 3/8-in thick. Schluter Systems Rondec 0.375-in W x 98.5-in L Classic Grey Aluminum Bullnose Tile Edge Trim in Gray | RO100PG