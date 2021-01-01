From schluter systems
Rondec double-leg outside corners simplify the framing of smaller elements with the Rondec profile. Match with RONDEC profile RO80AE. Ideal for color coordination for tile and grout. Milled out of solid aluminum. Polished, brushed, and anodized to ensure durability, superior finish and color match. 90° Angle; ideal for framing niches and windows. Satin-anodized aluminum. Legs are detachable for use in applications where single-leg corner is required. Schluter Systems Rondec 0.313-in W x 1-in L Satin Anodized Aluminum Outside Corner Tile Edge Trim | E2L/RO80AE