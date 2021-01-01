From schluter systems
Schluter Systems Rondec 0.313-in W x 1-in L Brushed Black Aluminum Inside Corner Tile Edge Trim | IV/RO80AGSB
RONDEC prefabricated inside corners eliminate the need for a mitered edge. Match with RONDEC profile RO80AGSB. Ideal for color coordination for tile and grout. Milled out of solid aluminum. Polished, brushed and anodized to ensure durability, superior finish and color match. 90° angle. Brushed-black, anodized aluminum.