From schluter systems
Schluter Systems Rondec 0.188-in W x 98.5-in L Stainless Steel Bullnose Tile Edge Trim | RO45E
RONDEC is a finishing and edge-protection profile for tiled edges and outside corners and is distinguished by its rounded reveal surface. Prevents tile edges from chipping. Ideal for color coordination for tile and grout. Create beautiful accents and decorative designs. Combine with the DESIGNLINE border profile for further design options. Made of stainless steel. Profile length is 8-ft and accommodates tiles that are 3/16-in thick. Schluter Systems Rondec 0.188-in W x 98.5-in L Stainless Steel Bullnose Tile Edge Trim | RO45E