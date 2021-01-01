From lifestorey
Set of 2 24" Ron Counter Height Barstools Gray - Lifestorey
The Ron Stool by Lifestorey makes a sharp addition to any Mid-century modern space. A set of (2) modern style stools with angled legs and a curved backrest enhances any counter-height table or kitchen island. These stools feature an upholstered soft gray line like fabric with supportive cushioning for added comfort. These stools are constructed in solid beech wood in a warm walnut finish with a 24" seat height.