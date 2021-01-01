Romelia Twin Platform Bed by Alcott Hill®

This wood platform bed with headboard and footboard is a minimalistic, stylish bed frame that works well with a variety of decorating styles and makes it easy for you to enhance and improve your space. Featuring strong, solid pine wood and supporting slats, this bed is built to last, ensuring it will accompany you for many years. The beautiful white finish makes this bed frame an excellent addition to any bedroom, do not miss the chance to take it home today. Bed Frame Color: Espresso