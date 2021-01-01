A Roman tub faucet is an excellent fixture that will both provide exceptional performance while boasting unsurmountable elegance within your home. The Kingston Brass Roman tub faucet with hand shower aids in a whole-body rejuvenation as it provides the perfect cascade of water at just the right temperature, guaranteed by its ergonomic triple cross handles. Rejuvenate both your soul and body with a well-deserved rejuvenation treatment with this product. A hand shower is also included for your convenience. Kingston Brass Roman Polished Brass 3-Handle Residential Deck-Mount Roman Bathtub Faucet with Hand Shower | WLKS33325AX