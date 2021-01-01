Artistic Weavers Roman Bohemian Outdoor Area Rug, 2 ft x 3 ft, Charcoal

Machine Woven in Turkey with Polypropylene fibers for maximum durability and softness. Crafted with a soft, medium pile, this rug won't obstruct doorways and can be easily placed under a patio set. Stylish and timeless, this collection's aesthetic ensures this rug can be seamlessly integrated into your décor space. Designed to withstand everyday wear, this rug is kid approved and pet friendly. Ideal for outdoor, but works well indoors as well. Perfect for high traffic areas of your home such as living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways. Easy to clean and maintain, we recommend vacuuming/sweeping regularly. If it gets too dirty, simply rinse with a garden hose! Use of an outdoor rug pad is recommended to prevent slippage/movement; as well as, to help air circulate to prevent moisture build up.