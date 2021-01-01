Global Roma Jenny Fabric Mesh Medium Back Computer Chair With Arms, Charcoal

Global Roma Mesh back with arms computer chair with charcoal jenny fabric upholstery features pneumatic seat height adjustment and back tilt locking mechanism. Chair with arm caps has fiberglass reinforced nylon construction for durability..Back tilt locking mechanism.Four back styles, two arm options, used in office, home, college dorm or hotel work desk.Fixed arms.Assembly required.Breathable mesh back is available in six mesh colors that have six matching fabric options.Meets or exceeds all ANSI/BIFMA standards.Material contents: 100% polyester.Pneumatic seat height adjustment.Arms and arm caps are constructed of durable fiberglass reinforced nylon, fixed height with a special coating that feels soft and warm to the touch.5 star fiberglass reinforced nylon base.Roma fits the bill with great support and without taking up too much space.Dimensions: 38"(H) x 25 1/2"(W) x 23 1/2"(D).Certifications and standards: GREENGUARD.Polypropylene and the upholstered posture back feature a flexible back construction that provides support, proper spinal alignment and comfort.Seat size: 15" - 19"H.And your choice of fabric, vinyl or leather seat upholstery.Global Roma Mesh back with arms computer chair features charcoal jenny fabric upholstered seat for comfortable seating.