Rolls Adding MachineCalculator Roll 214 x 150 ft White Top of the Line sharp calculator paper universal 35720 Printing Calculator 10 Key Adding.

Best Quality Guranteed. (Rolls) Adding Machine/Calculator Roll, 2-1/4' x 150 ft, White - Top of the Line sharp calculator paper - universal 35720 - Printing Calculator 10 Key Adding Machine/Calculator Roll Premium quality bond paper rolls are manufactured according to OEM specifications. 1-ply printing paper rolls. 12 rolls per pack. adding machine, register, and calculator rolls are made according to high quality standards. They give you efficient performance and help you avoid printing errors and tears when you use them with a printing calculator, adding machine, or cash register. Helpful Features You'll know when to replace a tape roll because each one has a red warning signal near its end. Every roll is sealed with quick-release adhesive tape for easy opening and threading. adding machine, register, and calculator tape rolls around so that you'll never run out of quality paper tape for your office or point