Showcase your personal style while increasing the vibrancy of your space with the Rollo mirror. Inspired by modern style, this mirror features a rounded square shape, giving it a soft and symmetrical look that is a welcome addition to any decorative aesthetic. The metal frame has a silver finish that is perfect for a contemporary home. The resilient metal frame is fantastic for multiple years of display, its durability allowing you to move it from room to room according to season. The overall dimensions of this square mirror are 24 inches wide by 1 inch deep by 24 inches tall, making it a fantastic large element to incorporate as a focal point in your home. Adding a mirror as a decorative element in your space enhances its vibrancy by spreading natural light sources, not only making your home feel brighter, but more open and dimensional as well. It's also fantastic for your next bathroom renovation, looking fantastic as a bathroom mirror above your vanity. To hang this mirror, use the keyhole hangers attached to the back of the frame.