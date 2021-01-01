Mainstays Rolling 3 Drawer Storage Organizer Cart, Soft Silver

The Mainstays Rolling 3 Drawer Storage Organizer Cart helps tame even the messiest office or home. With three 19" wide x 14" long x 6.75" deep drawers , the cart can act as a mobile filing cabinet and utility closet perfect for storing office supplies, files, and other materials. The cart rolls smoothly along on four non-locking casters and, at over two feet high, it can serve as an additional work stand next to desks and worktables. Diamond drawer complement virtually any décor stylishly, while the cart's lightweight design makes it easy to move. The Mainstays Rolling 3 Drawer Storage Organizer Cart comes fully assembled and ready to use. Easy to care for, simply empty, wipe with a damp or wet cloth, and dry with towel or allow to air dry. Available in Arctic White, soft Silver, and Pearl Blush.