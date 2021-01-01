Roller Linear Suspension Light by Seascape Lamps - Color: Cream - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (SL_ROLLH48_CR)

Ultra-modern in style and functionality. The Roller Linear Suspension Light from Seascape Lamps offers a design that looks like a dough roller, while the ample light it provides makes it perfect for offices or other craft areas. This simply designed product is able to blend in with a number of contemporary decor styles and motifs. A six-inch Power Canopy and two two-inch White Suspension Canopies hold this linear ceiling light in place with adjustable Monofilament and thirty-six inches of cord. Seascape Lamps was established in Santa Cruz, CA in 1980 as a producer of custom lighting fixtures and shades. Seascape Lamps gives the consumer flexibility in choosing their lighting style and design, as all materials are hand-selected and available for use in all styles. Create your own pendant, floor, table, ceiling lamp, or wall sconce with their wide selection of solid and printed shades and specialized LED bulbs. Shape: Round. Color: Cream. Finish: Brushed nickel