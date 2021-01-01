From darby home co
Rolled Arm Design Accent Chair Armchair Living Room Chair With Solid Wood Legs,Flower
Advertisement
This chair has a traditional rolled arm design that complements a variety of home styles. It's built on a solid wood frame and features a squared tight back design with round legs for added traditional appeal. The fabric upholstery is filled with foam with a pocket coil and sinuous spring seat construction for just the right amount of give that bounces back. A piped trim completes the look and gives this armchair a tailored look.