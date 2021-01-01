Rolf Wood Shelves Storage Bench

In your living room, sunroom, entryway or den, this lovely accent bench or larger cocktail bench will supply lots of extra seating in a fun and fashion-forward way! A cream-colored thickly padded tufted seat is oh so comfortable, and the solid wood frame finished in our toffee brown has a very open concept appeal. With a full slated lower shelf to hold just about anything you can think of, this may well be just the bench you have been looking for!