From balta
BALTA Roland Taupe 8 ft. x 10 ft. Abstract Area Rug, Brown
Advertisement
The unique, elegant look of the luxurious Contour collection is generated by a smart combination of 3 different yarn types, resulting in a high-end 3D-relief effect with a refined velvety sheen. Every pattern was carefully designed to obtain the most sophisticated contours and beautiful outlines. The soft, rich neutral tones guarantee a perfect match in all kinds of interior decors and will certainly add elegance and grandeur to every living space. Color: Taupe.