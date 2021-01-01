Astella Roland Green Square Outdoor Accent Lounge Throw Pillow

You have set up your dream space to rest and relax in now all that remains is to add a sumptuous Roland Accent Lounge Pillow from our engrossing collection of indoor/outdoor Pacifica pillows, by Astella. At 24 in. by 24 in. in size, our Accent Lounge Pillow is more substantial and immersive with 20% additional fiber fill to help it rebound well after you've used it. Our Roland pattern is an elegant design which feels both intricate and current from its polished selection of discreet colors and effervescent repeat lines. This Pacifica pillow is protected by powerful Scotchgard protector which helps repel liquids and block stains so you can wipe the surface clean before the mess sinks in. What's more, our pillow skins are made with solution-dyed fabrics that hold their color and feel against punishing exposure to the suns rays and are woven with a remarkable jacquard construction that gives you unparalleled soft and cozy hand feel. Lastly, the pillow skin zips open so that you can remove or replace the fill pouch and machine wash the skin with cold water and air dry the fabric, making it simple to keep your pillow fresh and beautiful season after season. Every space you live in deserves to be embellished and adorned with the most personal and indulgent elements available, so bring home that finishing touch today. Color: Roland Green.