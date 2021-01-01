Roku RC280 Remote Case SIKAI Silicone Shockproof Protective Cover for Roku 3600R Roku RC280 TV Remote RoHS Tested Material SkinFriendly AntiLost.

NOTICE: Please confirm your remote with the product pictures before order. We have TypeA and TypeB. Please don't mix it: ) NOTICE: All SIKAI Silicone Products have passed the RoHS test (UK) and CPSIA test (US), safety non-toxic, ensure health, conformity with environmental legislations. SIKAI Remote Case compatible with Roku TV RC280 Remote, Roku Standard Remote with Channel Shortcut Buttons, Roku Streaming Media Player, Roku Streaming Stick (3600R) Remote, Roku 1 Streaming Media Player, Roku Streaming Stick (3500R) (2014 Model), Roku 3500XB Streaming Stick (HDMI), Roku Streaming Stick Remote HDMI Version. etc Made of environmental silicone, shockproof, skin-friendly, durable, washable, durable and comfortable. With hand lanyard, and bright colors, easy fo find, never worry about the 'hide' remote. Fit for almost all the Roku Remote.