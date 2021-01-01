From balneol
ROG Strix Flare Cherry MX Red Aura Sync RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Switches Customizable Badge USB Pass Through and Media Controls
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Cherry MX RGB switches for faster response times and enhanced gaming performance 100 percent anti ghosting, full key rollover, and onboard memory for on the fly macro recording Customizable logo badge for adding your own flare to your gaming station Aura Sync RGB lighting features a nearly endless spectrum of colors with the ability to synchronize effects across an ever expanding ecosystem of AURA Sync enabled products Integrated media controls keep your hands on the keyboard during intense gaming sessions