ASUS ROG Strix AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT OC Edition Gaming Graphics Card (PCIe 4.0, 6GB, GDDR6 Memory, HDMI, DisplayPort, Axial-tech Fan Design, Metal.

OC Edition: Boost Clock up to 1640 MHz (OC Mode) / up to 1620 MHz (Gaming Mode) Axial-tech fan design features longer fan blades and a unique barrier ring to increase air pressure. 0dB Technology lets you enjoy light gaming in relative silence. 2. 7-slot Design expands cooling surface area to make the most of the three powerful Axial-tech fans. Dual ball fan bearings can last up to twice as long as sleeve bearing designs Auto-Extreme Technology uses automation to enhance reliability. Super Alloy Power II includes premium alloy chokes, solid polymer capacitors, and an array of high-current power stages. MaxContact Technology allows 2X more contact with the GPU chip for improved thermal transfer. A reinforced frame prevents excessive torsion and lateral bending of the PCB. ASUS FanConnect II equips 2 hybrid-controlled fan headers for optimal system cooling.