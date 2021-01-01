From salming
ROG Sheath PNK Limited Edition Extended Gaming Mouse Pad UltraSmooth Surface for PixelPrecise Mouse Control Durable AntiFray Stitching NonSlip.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. EXTRA LARGE GAMING MOUSE PAD ROG Sheath PNK (35.4" x 17.3") has room for all your gaming gear including a laptop & full-sized keyboard. Get total wrist & arm comfort on its smooth, cushioned surface for hours of hectic gameplay UNMATCHED CONTROL The mat's intricately-woven surface ensures an ultra-smooth glide factor & pixel-precise tracking of your mouse no matter what your preferred gaming settings are. It can withstand extreme temperatures so you can game with a cool head ENHANCED STABILITY & BETTER GRIP Textured, non-slip rubber underside of the mouse pad remains firmly anchored in place so you can gameplay with complete control even during the most intense firefights PAIR THIS LIMITED-EDITION, LIGHT & PORTABLE MAT with matching pink versions of allied gaming accessories - ROG Strix Fusion 300 Headset, ROG Gladius II Origin Mouse & Cherry MX Mechanical ROG Strix Flare Keyboard - fo