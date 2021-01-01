From asus
ASUS ROG Pugio II Wireless Gaming Mouse
Optimized connectivity includes dual-wireless 2.4GHz and Bluetooth (BLE), plus wired USB Industry-leading 16,000 dpi, 400 ips optical sensor for exceptional performance Ambidextrous gaming mouse with magnetic configurable side buttons Exclusive push-fit switch socket design, detachable magnetic top cover and customizable badge for effortless DIY Up to 100 hours of wireless gaming with power-efficient sensor DPI On-The-Scroll manipulation for effortless accuracy adjustments Lightweight design for speedy glide, precise control and portability Pivoted button mechanism for fast response and accurate performance, accompanied by a clean, tactile feel