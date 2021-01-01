Roehm Vanity Light by Kichler - Color: Silver - Finish: Nickel - (55018PN)

The Roehm Vanity Light from Kichler features a refined transitional silhouette fitting in either an upward or downward orientation. Roehm enriches the sophisticated aspects of the modern or traditional bathroom. Its sharp steel crossbar hangs over ones mirror fixed to the clean curve of its hooking arm. Satin etched glass shades stand out in their milky hue against the crisp, reflective surfaces of the metal. Light escapes the opaque shades to create a refreshing glare-free glow. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Shape: Linear. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel