Jaipur Living Roebuck 4 ft. x 6 ft. Tribal Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Whether you're looking for an accessory or centerpiece, the Jaipur Rugs 4 ft. x 6 ft. Area Rug will beautifully complement your space. This rug is made with stain-resistant fabrics and has fade-resistant materials. It has a geometric motif, which achieves the perfect finishing touch for your living area. It is multi-colored, adding a hint of style to your floors. With a 100% polyester design, this flat woven rug is an especially long-lasting option for your home. Color: Roebuck.