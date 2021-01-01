Rodrigue Solid Wood Desk

Make your study space organized and clutter-free with the inclusion of this minimalist desk. It features a black powder finish tubular iron frame and acacia wood constructed wide smooth top in a rectangular shape, perfect for the placement of notebooks, laptop, pen holder or other related items. The two side open wooden shelves provide ample storage space. Ideal furniture piece to be placed in the study room, library or home office space. It incorporates floor protectors that offer scratch free portability in case you want to make changes in your decor setting. Due to the handcrafted nature of the product, there may be variations in color, finish, and wood grain.