Rodon Wall Clock by Nomon - Color: Grey - Finish: Steel - (ROI012)

Nomons Rodon Wall Clock offers elegance to a modern home while also serving as an excellent dÃ©cor piece. Impressively handmade using the highest quality materials with functionality in mind. Available in a variety of colors and finishes to suite a unique design taste. The Rodon Wall Clock provides a sense of luxury to a home dÃ©cor space and is a work of art in itself. Nomon creates innovative clocks and furniture that combine purpose and prestige. Under the guidance of designer JosÃ© MarÃ­a Reina, the Barcelona-based company produces luxury items from exceptional materials including natural walnut and marble. Each piece is handmade and finished with a jewelers precision, ensuring their quality as tomorrows design icons. Color: Grey. Finish: Steel