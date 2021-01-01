Designed with safety in mind, the Havahart X-Small 1-Door Trap is an efficient and humane solution for your small animal trapping needs. Inside the trap, the steel edges have all been smoothed to prevent injuries to the animal during transport. To keep you safe, a protective handle guard and sturdy door lock provide a layer of protection between you and the animal. You don’t need to be an animal trapping specialist to work this trap. The easy-to-use design, as well as the gravity-action door, makes setting simple and allows you to lift the door from the top to avoid coming into contact with the animal. Each trap is constructed with galvanized, rust-resistant steel mesh to increase its durability in both indoor and outdoor conditions. Havahart Rodent Traps | 0745