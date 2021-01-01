Rodas Shatter 16.5' L x 20.5" W Geometric Peel and Stick Wallpaper Roll

Are your bare walls in need of an upgrade? Add a pop of pattern to your wall space with this stylish peel and-stick wallpaper. Offering a fresh alternative to painting, this wallpaper is crafted from matte vinyl and features a geometric pattern that works well in any contemporary setting. Its design is repositionable and peelable, making it a go-to budget-friendly choice for temporary and permanent projects. Perfect for accent walls, DIY projects, guest room updates, or apartments, simply peel, stick, and get your designing started. Plus, when it comes time for a cleaning, just wipe down with a cloth. Color: Cream/Gold