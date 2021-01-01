WGI-GALLERY, LLC Rocky Outcropping Round Closed Front Wood Toilet Seat in Oak Brown

The bathroom is the most decorated room in the house. Now the best seat in the house can be the center of attraction with this Round Artist oak toilet seat. Each seat is imaged with a pigment not a dye and is then coated with several coats of industry approved finish for years of service. The hinges are high closure units tested to over 20,000 closures. Both the lid and ring have the new soft neoprene bumpers, with four on the ring to reduce stress on the hinges. Each unit comes with the improved installation hardware and an antique brass hinge set. Color: Oak Brown.