Rockwood 10.3" H Outdoor Barn Light
Make your outdoor space almost as inviting as your home with this one-light barn light, greeting guests with a warm glow. Rated for wet locations, this metal fixture features a rectangular backplate, a curved arm, and a bowl-shaped shade in a distressed and versatile solid finish. A single compatible bulb (not included) sits underneath the shade to shine light downward. The manufacturer backs this product with a one-year warranty. Fixture Finish: Black