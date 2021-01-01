From crosley furniture
CROSLEY FURNITURE Rockport High Back Wicker Outdoor Lounge Chair with Oatmeal Cushions (2-Pack)
Advertisement
Lounge outdoors in classic style with the Rockport 2-piece Chair Set. With high backs and gently arched arms, this outdoor wicker chair set is built from all-weather resin wicker over powder-coated steel frames. Plush seat and back cushions covered in olefin fabric offer durable comfort, while the unique tapered legs are made of sturdy steel painted to look like real wood. The Rockport 2-piece Chair Set is designed with your comfort in mind.