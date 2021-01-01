Come together with a neighbor or fashionably spice up a double residence with the Mayne Rockport double mail post. This classic New England-style mail post fits over a standard 4×´ post to create a stunning, visually attractive space for two mailboxes. Mayne’s mail posts are crafted from 100% high grade polyethylene for durability and longevity that will last throughout the seasons. Included is a large decorative post and dual side-mounted mailbox support arms with built-in paper holders. The Rockport double mail post is ideal for sharing or multi-family units and is a real classic that will sure stand the test of time. Mayne Rockport Double 4 x 4 White Polymer Mailbox Post | 5811-W