5-Panel design provides charm with smooth surfaces and a modified cove and bead sticking profile. Hollow core offers an affordable option for areas where sound control is less important. Door has a 6-sided factory applied paint finish that is ready to be installed into an existing opening. 5-Year limited warranty. Installation track and hardware included. Additional door models, paint finishes and sizes are available by in-store special order, see your Lowe's associate for more information. JELD-WEN Rockport 36-in x 80-in White 5-panel Equal Hollow Core Prefinished Molded Composite Bifold Door Hardware Included | LOWOLJW160400060