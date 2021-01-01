Our ergonomic rocking chair is a timeless favorite. It's perfect for playing video games, watching TV, reading, relaxing or just hanging out with your crew. The PU leather and bold mesh racing stripe upholstery is attractive and easy to clean, just wipe it with a damp cloth. With its compact size and lightweight, you can move these chairs to anywhere your crew gathers: in your living room, bedroom, dorm room or home theater. Built on a plywood pine frame and padded with foam this chair not only makes it comfortable, but also stable and long lasting. It comes fully assembled, so you can start using it right away. Loungie Rockme Black/Red Gaming Chair Leather | RC64-01BRD-LS