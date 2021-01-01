From arlmont & co.
Rocking Chair Leisure Chair For Living Room
Advertisement
Upgraded PVC-coated polyester Fabric & Thicker Tube for Stability; Simple Locking System & Folable Design for Easy Storage; Adjustable Reclining Position & Folable Design for Easy Storage; Upgraded Reforced Armrest & Non-detachable Headrest for Long Term Use; Lightweight & No Assemble Required; Easy-Cleaning for Your Convinience. Compared with others Zero Gravity Lounge Chair, pool lounge chairs are using of 580g PVC-coated polyester fabric, which is more thickened, durable and ware-resistance than other sellers on the market. Upgraded tube thickness 6/7 inch, making it stable and solid, build to last.