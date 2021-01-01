Baxton Studio Rockford Leather Dining Chair, Black, 2/Set

Baxton Studio Rockford black leather dining chair has long lasting true bonded leather upholstery and resists stain which makes cleaning an easy job. Chair is made of steel frame for durability..Armless.Rockford black leather upholstery.⚠ WARNING: The product can expose you to chemicals including formaldehyde, which is known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov..Leather dining chair in bonded leather seats and backs.Dimensions: 35.4"H x 18.1"W x 18.1"D.Sturdy steel frames.Fully assembled.Baxton Studio Rockford leather dining chair is a wonderful addition to dining room or kitchen and goes well with different kinds of beautifying styles, it comes in black color.